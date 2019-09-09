You are the owner of this article.
Panic! At The Disco supports Pride of Oklahoma performance on Twitter

The Pride of Oklahoma performs before the game Sept. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Pride of Oklahoma got praise from Panic! At The Disco after performing songs by the band during the Sept. 7 football game.

Panic! At The Disco’s Twitter account shared a video of the Pride playing its songs at the OU vs. South Dakota game, calling the performance "impressive."

The Pride replied to the tweet to thank Panic! At The Disco:

OU students and members of the Pride reacted to the shoutout:

The Pride performed “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” “High Hopes” and “Victorious,” spelling out the word “PANIC!” during the last song. High schoolers from surrounding states also joined the band on the field to perform “High Hopes.” 

