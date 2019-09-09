Panic! At The Disco supports Pride of Oklahoma performance on Twitter

The Pride of Oklahoma got praise from Panic! At The Disco after performing songs by the band during the Sept. 7 football game.
Panic! At The Disco’s Twitter account shared a video of the Pride playing its songs at the OU vs. South Dakota game, calling the performance "impressive."
The Pride replied to the tweet to thank Panic! At The Disco:
We love you!!! Thank you for making this awesome music for us to perform!!! 😁💞🎶— The Pride of Oklahoma (@OU_ThePRIDE) September 9, 2019
OU students and members of the Pride reacted to the shoutout:
My little brother is in the pride of OU band and now my whole family is freaking out bc this made our whole lives— Ally🖤 (@Allyy0191) September 9, 2019
I’m honored— James Elias™ (@Jegigglebox) September 9, 2019
This makes me so happy on so many levels (,: thank you for recognizing marching bands and color guards— nathalia 🍂 (@natalfarooo) September 9, 2019
The Pride performed “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” “High Hopes” and “Victorious,” spelling out the word “PANIC!” during the last song. High schoolers from surrounding states also joined the band on the field to perform “High Hopes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.