You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU student musician to hold album release party to raise money, awareness for World Wildlife Fund of Australia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bronte

Lennon Bramlett, who is also known for his musical projects as Bronte or Elva. 

 via Bandcamp

Norman store STASH will host a release party of an OU student’s album with proceeds going toward the World Wildlife Fund of Australia

“Here for You” is an electronic album created by Lennon Bramlett, creative media production senior, under his performance name Bronte. Bramlett has been performing with bands since he was 15 and has created instrumental music for films in his own name, as well as dance music under the name Elva, he said.

This album release party will include performances from jazz musician Kyle Reid and a showcase of art and photography from various local artists such as Cody Giles and Jordan Nicks.

Bramlett said he is particularly concerned about the environment, especially with the recent wildfires in Australia. He also said it’s important that more people provide respect and care for the environment, and he hopes to use this album as a way to raise awareness.

“I wanted to make a difference with my music and did a lot of research, and the World Wildlife Fund seemed to be doing good things,” Bramlett said.

The album will be available digitally on streaming platforms including Spotify on Feb. 21, and physical copies will be released on Feb. 28.

The release party will take place from 7–10 p.m. Feb. 28 at STASH in downtown Norman.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments