You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman Music Festival announces additions to lineup, offers playlist of artists

Norman Music Fest 2020

A poster for the OKC rapper Jabee. 

 Via Norman Music Festival tweet.

Norman Music Festival released the names of 27 more bands included in its lineup on Feb. 26.

In a Feb. 26 Twitter post, Norman Music Festival released the names of bands added to the festival, including Oklahoma City rapper Jabee, indie folk band The Annie Oakley, Norman rock ‘n’ roll band Helen Kelter Skelter and dream-pop artist Madeline Kenney

Norman Music Fest is a free, three-day music festival featuring all genres of music with indoor and outdoor venues held in downtown Norman every April.

The lineup and the schedule can be found on Norman Music Festival’s website.

After the announcement, Norman Music Festival updated its Spotify playlist to 100 songs including more artists for the festival.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments