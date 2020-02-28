Norman Music Festival announces additions to lineup, offers playlist of artists

Norman Music Festival released the names of 27 more bands included in its lineup on Feb. 26.
In a Feb. 26 Twitter post, Norman Music Festival released the names of bands added to the festival, including Oklahoma City rapper Jabee, indie folk band The Annie Oakley, Norman rock ‘n’ roll band Helen Kelter Skelter and dream-pop artist Madeline Kenney.
Last night was the "Jabee Likes Food" awards, so it seems like a good time to announce he's been added to our West Stage at #NMF2020 before @lando_chill and @flockofpigs! More artists at https://t.co/qGfsnVHyJk pic.twitter.com/wq6ccBUXL8— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) February 26, 2020
Norman Music Fest is a free, three-day music festival featuring all genres of music with indoor and outdoor venues held in downtown Norman every April.
The lineup and the schedule can be found on Norman Music Festival’s website.
After the announcement, Norman Music Festival updated its Spotify playlist to 100 songs including more artists for the festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.