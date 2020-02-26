You are the owner of this article.
Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd to perform in Tulsa during summer 'After Hours Tour'

The Weeknd

Flyer for The Weeknd's upcoming tour, "After Hours." The artist's new album of the same name is set to come out in March, before the tour begins this summer.

 Via press release.

Canadian pop and R&B artist The Weeknd will stop in Tulsa as part of his “After Hours Tour” Aug. 22. 

The tour will follow the release of the Weeknd’s fourth studio album, “After Hours,” which is set to release on March 20, 2020. The tour will stop for 57 performances across the U.S., Canada and Europe, according to a press release. 

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio and R&B singer Don Toliver will open for The Weeknd in North America, and hip-hop duo 88GLAM will open with Claudio in the European leg of the tour, according to the press release. 

The Weeknd holds numerous Grammy awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album for his albums “Starboy” in 2017 and “Beauty Behind the Madness” in 2015. 

Tickets went on sale for American Express card members in the U.S. Feb. 25. Tickets for the general public will go on sale in the U.S. Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Tulsa performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the BOK Center

