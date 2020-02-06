Country singer Cody Johnson to perform at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Rising country music star Cody Johnson will perform at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 26 for his “Cody Johnson & Friends” show.
Johnson, currently on tour with Miranda Lambert for her “Wildcard” album, is known for “explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence” and has been named one of The Tennessean’s “Nashville’s Next Stars,” MusicRow’s “2019 Next Big Thing” and iHeartRadio’s “Artists to Watch in 2019,” according to a press release.
The artist, who sings “On My Way to You” and “With You I Am,” will return to OKC a year after his 2019 show. The singer sold out more than 45 shows in 2019, according to the release.
Johnson’s first major release with Warner Music Nashville, “Ain’t Nothin To It,” rose to the No. 1 spot on Billboard Top Country Albums and All-Genre Digital Sales charts, according to the release.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7, with fan club presale tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.
The show will be at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City.
