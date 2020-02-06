You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Country singer Cody Johnson to perform at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson singing on stage.

 Via Cody Johnson Facebook page

Rising country music star Cody Johnson will perform at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 26 for his “Cody Johnson & Friends” show.

Johnson, currently on tour with Miranda Lambert for her “Wildcard” album,  is known for “explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence” and has been named one of The Tennessean’s “Nashville’s Next Stars,” MusicRow’s “2019 Next Big Thing” and iHeartRadio’s “Artists to Watch in 2019,” according to a press release.

The artist, who sings “On My Way to You” and “With You I Am,” will return to OKC a year after his 2019 show. The singer sold out more than 45 shows in 2019, according to the release.

Johnson’s first major release with Warner Music Nashville, “Ain’t Nothin To It,” rose to the No. 1 spot on Billboard Top Country Albums and All-Genre Digital Sales charts, according to the release. 

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7, with fan club presale tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

The show will be at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments