Bon Jovi to perform at BOK Center in Tulsa this summer

Bon Jovi Tour

The poster for the Bon Jovi 2020 tour featuring Bryan Adams. Bon Jovi will perform June 26 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

 via press release

Bon Jovi will play in Tulsa June 26 as part of its 2020 tour.

The rock band, formed in the 1980s, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. It is known for its anthemic rock songs like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name.”

The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will play arenas in 14 cities across the U.S. along with Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, according to a press release. 

Bon Jovi also announced a forthcoming album, which will be released later this year and will be included with every ticket purchase, according to the press release. 

Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website. Bon Jovi is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. 

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

