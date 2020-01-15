Bon Jovi to perform at BOK Center in Tulsa this summer

Bon Jovi will play in Tulsa June 26 as part of its 2020 tour.
The rock band, formed in the 1980s, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. It is known for its anthemic rock songs like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name.”
The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will play arenas in 14 cities across the U.S. along with Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, according to a press release.
Bon Jovi also announced a forthcoming album, which will be released later this year and will be included with every ticket purchase, according to the press release.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website. Bon Jovi is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.