Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum displays Victorian Christmas Exhibit

The Victorian Christmas Exhibit is now on display at the Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum in downtown Norman.
The Moore-Lindsay House is a historic house built in the Victorian style around 1899. According to the Moore-Lindsay House website, the house was turned into a museum in 1975, and as Norman’s only local history museum, its mission is to keep the history of Cleveland County alive by educating its visitors.
Each year, the house is decorated for the holidays, said Amy Pence, the museum manager. Although the decorations are modern, they are inspired by the Victorian era. There is a series of smaller trees decorated with fruits and popcorn strings, as well as some adorned with paper decorations and others with antique looking mercury ornaments, Pence said.
“You can expect to see more than a dozen Christmas trees. There are very lavish Christmas decorations in every room,” Pence said.
Each section is labeled, and each label includes information about Christmas traditions that began in the Victorian era. Each room would have been used for different holiday celebrations, Pence said.
Pence designed the exhibit, and this year, she was assisted by two interns as well as two volunteers, Pence said.
“Some of the decorations are the same year to year and then some change, so you can expect to not see exactly the same thing you saw if you came last year ... some things will definitely look familiar to you,” said Pence.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are required for both visitors and staff members. Commonly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and staircase handrails, are sanitized frequently, and group sizes are limited to 10 people, Pence said.
The Moore-Lindsay House is open from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for both self-guided tours and guided tours. Guided tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The Victorian Christmas Exhibit is on display through Jan. 9. For more information, visit the museum’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.