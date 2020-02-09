Union Programming Board to host Oscars watch party

OU’s Union Programming Board will host an Oscars watch party tonight.
No movie is complete with out candy, no Oscars Watch Party is complete without you. Join us on Feburary 9th to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood! RSVP at https://t.co/IASHAX6rbE pic.twitter.com/iopzWZYGsr— Union Programming Board (@UPBou) February 4, 2020
The watch party will include games, snacks, prizes and a photo booth, according to the UPB's Facebook.
The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will air live at 8 p.m. EST Feb. 9 on ABC. The event will also be streamed on Twitter beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST, according to CNN.
Participants in the UPB's watch party are asked to RSVP beforehand. The watch party will take place at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
