Union Programming Board to host Oscars watch party

The Union Programming Board will host an Oscars watch party at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

OU’s Union Programming Board will host an Oscars watch party tonight.

The watch party will include games, snacks, prizes and a photo booth, according to the UPB's Facebook.

The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will air live at 8 p.m. EST Feb. 9 on ABC. The event will also be streamed on Twitter beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST, according to CNN

Participants in the UPB's watch party are asked to RSVP beforehand. The watch party will take place at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union. 

