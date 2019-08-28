Successful Norman magician returns home for show benefitting animal rescue groups

A magician and "America’s Got Talent" quarter-finalist will return to Norman this September to perform a magic show to raise money for animal rescue groups in the area.
Rob Lake gained global recognition after his successful run on "America’s Got Talent," but before becoming and world-touring illusionist and performing across the globe with his magic show, Lake grew up in Norman.
“I was born and raised in Norman. And even though I travel 90%+ of the year, I still have my house in Norman,” Lake said in an email.
Lake’s upcoming Norman show will benefit two local dog rescue organizations: Friends For Folks and Norman Animal Welfare. Friends for Folks is a nonprofit based in Norman that pairs prison inmates with unadoptable dogs to train.
Lake will also provide two tickets to anyone who adopts a dog from Normal Animal Welfare center, according to a press release.
The magic show, “Rob Lake: Grand Illusions – Benefiting Friends For Folks & Norman Animal Welfare,” features Lake’s own dog Roger, who is also a rescued animal. This is the third time Lake has performed for these causes, and the show is used by Friends for Folks as a major means of funding.
“I am an animal lover,” Lake said in an email. “All my life I have had a dog in the family or with me. I can’t imagine life without pets, and there are so many pets in need I wanted to help out."
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketstorm.com for $25 to $45. There is also a student discount of approximately $12, depending on the area of seating.
The show will take place in the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 10. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open 30 minutes prior.
