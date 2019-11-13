You are the owner of this article.
Sooner Theatre to present 'Elf: The Musical' in December

Buddy the Elf

Michael Todd as Buddy the Elf in Sooner Theatre's production of "Elf: The Musical." The musical will run from Dec. 6-15 at Sooner Theatre.

 Via Sooner Theatre.

Sooner Theatre will offer “Elf: The Musical” for both diehard and brand-new fans of the film starting in December.

The musical is based on the 2003 comedy film “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, which is the fifth-highest-grossing Christmas movie in the U.S., according to Forbes. “Elf: The Musical” was first performed on Broadway in 2010 and has also toured across the U.S.

“The biggest differences that you'll see in the musical versus the movie (are) ... the characters break out in song periodically, which makes it more fun,” said Nancy Coggins, public relations and marketing director for Sooner Theatre. 

The rights for the musical only recently became available to community theaters, and Sooner Theatre is one of the first to perform it, Coggins said. 

The musical is directed by Justin Larman and will feature Michael Todd in the starring role of Buddy the Elf. At the community theater, most people have other jobs during the daytime, as the cast includes attorneys, doctors and students.

“I think that this entire generation of people has grown up with the movie and they quote every line from the movie,” Coggins said. “I think this is just an enhancement of that experience because we get to see it live on stage.”

But people can come to the musical without ever watching the movie, Coggins said. 

“I do think that it's going to be something that you'll want to grab your friends or grab your family and come and watch,” Coggins said. “It's going to make a great little respite from finals studying.”

Tickets are available online and start at $30. Sooner Theatre also offers a student rush rate where students can present their IDs an hour before showtime at the box office and purchase tickets for half price.

The production will run Dec. 6-15 at Sooner Theatre located at 101 E. Main St.  

