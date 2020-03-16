You are the owner of this article.
Pioneer Library System closes all locations for month due to coronavirus

Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

All Pioneer Library System locations including those in Norman are closed through March 31 due to the county’s first reported coronavirus case.

Pioneer Library System announced closure of all its library branches as of March 15, when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Cleveland County. The individual who tested positive is a member of the OU community, and there is no indication they visited a Pioneer library branch at this time, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the decision to close the library branches was made out of an "abundance of caution" in order to protect library patrons and staff from the spread of coronavirus. 

Fines have been suspended and checkout periods extended until April 6 for all physical items, and library staff will contact patrons who have items on hold about ways to obtain them, according to the press release.

The library system has three branches in Norman. Library patrons are encouraged to use the library’s online resources such as downloadable ebooks, digital magazines and streaming services.

There are nine reported cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma as of March 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

