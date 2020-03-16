Pioneer Library System closes all locations for month due to coronavirus

All Pioneer Library System locations including those in Norman are closed through March 31 due to the county’s first reported coronavirus case.
Pioneer Library System announced closure of all its library branches as of March 15, when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Cleveland County. The individual who tested positive is a member of the OU community, and there is no indication they visited a Pioneer library branch at this time, according to a press release.
According to the press release, the decision to close the library branches was made out of an "abundance of caution" in order to protect library patrons and staff from the spread of coronavirus.
Fines have been suspended and checkout periods extended until April 6 for all physical items, and library staff will contact patrons who have items on hold about ways to obtain them, according to the press release.
The library system has three branches in Norman. Library patrons are encouraged to use the library’s online resources such as downloadable ebooks, digital magazines and streaming services.
There are nine reported cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma as of March 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.