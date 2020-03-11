OU School of Visual Arts students, alumni selected for OKC exhibition of young artists

OU School of Visual Art students and alumni will be featured in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s annual show geared toward young artists.
Momentum, an art show that exhibits work of Oklahoma artists 30 and younger, allows artists to gain experience and meet new audiences. This year, 12 OU students and six OU alumni will be featured in the show, according to a press release.
Daniel Helm, a master of fine arts candidate in the OU School of Visual Arts, is one of the three spotlight artists at this year’s event. Spotlight artists create new work for the show and receive a $1,000 honorarium and guidance from curators, according to the press release.
Helm’s work deals with themes like emerging technologies and their integration into people’s everyday experiences, he said. As a graduate assistant, he will also teach a class about video art called "Time."
“I really like to use modified consumer electronics and also try to fabricate things myself,” Helms said. “I use a lot of found footage and found data. I appropriate things that other people have made in order to reconfigure them for my own means.”
Other OU School of Visual Arts students participating in the show are Dimana Bazrbashi, Rachel Beer, Kayla Hawkins, Wesley Kramer, Gentry Leach, Rebecca Pipkin, Allyson Stumpf, Michael Takahata, Kaitlyn Vercellino, Lauren Alfaro and Isabella Messman, according to the press release.
OU alumni featured in the show include Kylie Anderson, Virginia Sitzes, Andrea Duran, Theresa Hultberg, Abbie Sears and Courtney Segrest, according to the press release.
“Momentum is consistently an interesting show to show where young artists are in Oklahoma,” Helms said. “(It has) a unique audience compared to some other exhibitions...it’s more of a party setting...it’s fun to think about making work for that space and that audience.”
Momentum will run from 7-10 p.m. on March 20 and 21 and 2-7 p.m. on March 22 at Dead People’s Stuff in Oklahoma City. Spotlight artists will speak at 6 p.m. on March 22.
Tickets are $15 at the door for March 20-21 and admission is free on March 22.
