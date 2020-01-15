Norman, Oklahoma City to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special 40th anniversary events

This Monday, Jan. 20th, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Celebrate the legacy of this civil rights leader with your day off from classes with cultural events in Norman and Oklahoma City.
1. MLK Celebration Concert & Meet the Composer
The Norman Philharmonic will perform the music of composer Rosephanye Dunn Powell with the Richard Zielinski Singers and combined OU choirs.
Powell is a professor of voice at Auburn University and composer of several published works. The concert will feature Powell’s four-movement piece “The Cry of Jeremiah” which premiered at Lincoln Center in New York in 2014, according to Powell’s website.
The concert will also feature popular music of the 1960s and guest speakers. There will be a sing-along of civil rights songs.
The performance will start at 3 p.m. in Sharp Concert Hall inside Catlett Music Center.
Advance tickets are $5 for seniors, military and students and adult tickets are $9. Tickets can be purchased by calling 405-325-4101 or at the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $10.
2. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Myriad Botanical Gardens
Myriad Botanical Gardens will host festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park House Event Center and Visitor Center.
The event will feature live art demonstrations, a reading of “I Have A Dream" and live music by DWe Williams and the Ebony Voices. There will also be artisan vendors and crafting opportunities.
Mama’s Brown Suga food truck will be available at 11:30 a.m. in the Visitor Center.
All events are free to the public and all ages are welcome.
3. OKC Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Coalition will celebrate its 40th year organizing the annual parade on Monday. This year’s parade theme is “40 Years-Better Together.”
The parade will begin at the intersection of Northwest 6th Street and North Walker Avenue The parade route can be found here.
Events at the Myriad Botanical Gardens will end in time for visitors to attend the parade at 2 p.m.
