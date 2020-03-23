Norman, OKC organizations provide online activities, music performances, other resources to encourage social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic

While social distancing and staying home as encouraged by the CDC can be boring, local organizations are creating online virtual content to bring a bit of normalcy — and fun — to your day.
Here are some online activities created by community organizations that only require an internet connection to enjoy:
Oklahoma City Zoo's “OKC Zoo @ Two”
The Oklahoma City Zoo is closed indefinitely, but it will post a new series of videos called “OKC Zoo @ Two” featuring zoo staff and animals at 2 p.m. CST until reopening.
Upcoming videos include a caretaker chat with red pandas and meet-and-greets with alpacas and giraffes, as well as animal feedings and habitat updates. There will also be live episodes, where viewers can ask caretakers questions, according to a press release. The full series schedule can be found on the zoo’s website.
The series is designed to continue the zoo’s efforts to “connect people with the world’s vanishing wildlife,” according to the zoo’s website.
Episodes can be viewed on the zoo’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and website.
Norman Arts Council's coloring pages
The Norman Arts Council has 11 coloring pages of iconic public art pieces and community landmarks across the city available on its website.
The coloring pages include depictions of local art, such as the sculpture “Unbound” by Paul Cocksedge outside of Norman Public Library Central and “Norman Red Tail Hawk” by Rick Sinnett on the Financial Services building, as well as community events such as Norman Music Fest and 2nd Friday Norman Art walk.
People are encouraged to share their completed coloring pages on Instagram and Facebook, according to the Norman Art Council’s website.
Livestreamed concerts at Ponyboy
Tower Theater is live streaming free nightly concerts from OKC bar and music venue Ponyboy in the absence of in-person concerts.
Upcoming performances include surf pop band Husbands, Nashville rock band Twiggs, Oklahoma-native country singer Mallory Eagle, and disco and house DJ collective Carte Blanche.
Past livestreams of Jabee, Greyson Chance, the Carter Sampson trio and Tyson Meade are available along with new performances on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo.
Pioneer Library System resources
As always, a library card from the Pioneer Library System gives access to downloadable e-books and streaming services online through the system’s website. But the library system's YouTube channel also has content to enjoy without leaving the house.
The libraries have uploaded videos about computer coding for kids and adults, gardening tips, an embroidering tutorial and book talks about titles that can be read digitally through the library — and more content is on the way, according to the library system's Facebook.
Library cards can be applied for digitally here.
