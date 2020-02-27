You are the owner of this article.
Norman MAINSITE to host free documentary screening exploring impact of Oklahoma's low education funding

Art of Activism

Norman Arts Council will show the documentary "Faces of the 47th: The Art of Activism" at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art. 

 Via Norman Arts Council website.

The Norman Arts Council will host a screening of the film “Faces of the 47th: The Art of Activism” on Feb. 27.

The film is a documentary by filmmaker Cacky Poarch and deals with Oklahoma’s 2018 ranking as 47th in the U.S. for education funding. It specifically focuses on Sarah Agee, a Norman resident who spoke out about low funding for public schools through her statewide art project Faces of the 47th

The project shows portraits of 47 Oklahoma school children, symbolizing the children that could be left behind if politicians and voters choose to ignore the issues with education funding in Oklahoma.

Agee said the film is the legacy of her project, an outdoor installation that is no longer around to create a visual reminder for people.

“Education will always be an important topic because it is the foundation that defines who each and every individual becomes in life. In Oklahoma, education is still massively underfunded which is why we continue to share this film as often as we can,” Agee said.

The screening will run from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 27 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art in Norman.

