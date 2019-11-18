You are the owner of this article.
Norman Cultural Connection to host lecture on federal Native American policy, separation of children

Amanda Cobb-Greetham

Amanda Cobb-Greetham will give a lecture on separation of Native American families for Norman Cultural Connection's speaker series.

 Via Norman Cultural Connection

Norman Cultural Connection will host a lecture Nov. 21 on U.S. policies that forced Native American families apart and raise funds for an organization that helps indigenous children in need.

OU professor Amanda Cobb-Greetham will speak at “Torn Apart: Federal Indian Policy and the Separation of Native Children from Families.” Cobb-Greetham will talk about the different eras in federal Native American policy, including forced removal, residential boarding schools and relocation, said Marial Martyn, director of Norman Cultural Connection.

“We wanted to learn more about this historical and ongoing experience within the Native culture,” Martyn said.

The lecture is part of the nonprofit’s Compassion Around the World series, which features lectures about cultural issues along with service project opportunities. This upcoming lecture will highlight The Auntie Project, a group of Native American women that help indigenous children in need.

The lecture series has included speakers such as National Geographic photographer Annie Griffiths, and will continue early next year, Martyn said.

“Torn Apart” is free and will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Norman Cultural Connection, 1017 Elm Ave. 

 

