New HBO series 'Watchmen' recreates Tulsa Race Massacre in premiere

The HBO series “Watchmen” recreated the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in its premiere on Oct. 20.
The show, a superhero drama series based on comic books of the same name, is set in an alternate reality in Tulsa.
But the show started off by recreating an event that actually happened in the town’s history. The Tulsa Race Massacre is depicted in a flashback through the eyes of a young black boy who loses his parent in the attacks, according to Vulture.
The race massacre happened in summer 1921, when white rioters looted and burned the primarily black Greenwood District in Tulsa. As many as 300 people are estimated to have died in the massacre, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum website. The city of Tulsa is still looking for mass graves.
After the show’s premiere, some viewers expressed surprise that they had never heard of the race massacre before.
Out of curiosity, were you aware of the Tulsa race riot before the WATCHMEN pilot? Because I sure wasn't, and it seems like a pretty huge thing to not be taught about in school (and no, I'm not naive, I know why something like this would be glossed-over in history books)— Chris EvangelistAHHH!!! (@cevangelista413) October 21, 2019
I'm glad the opening of HBO's #Watchmen series has finally educated some people about the Tulsa massacre which demolished #BlackWallStreet. Odd to say, but after covering major books/documentaries on Reconstruction and race in recent years, I thought more people knew about this. https://t.co/9uiRJnJika— Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) October 21, 2019
I’m an American in my late 30s and had never heard of “Black Wall Street” or the Tulsa Race Riots until tonight. I only learned of them after researching a scene in #Watchmen that I initially assumed was a fictional event because of the aircraft.— Ian Spoopy Frazier (@tibermoon) October 21, 2019
Wow. :(
The next episode of “Watchmen” will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Oct. 27. “Watchmen” is available for streaming on HBO Go.
