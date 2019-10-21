You are the owner of this article.
New HBO series 'Watchmen' recreates Tulsa Race Massacre in premiere

watchmen

HBO's series "Watchmen."

 Via Men's Health.

The HBO series “Watchmen” recreated the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in its premiere on Oct. 20.

The show, a superhero drama series based on comic books of the same name, is set in an alternate reality in Tulsa.

But the show started off by recreating an event that actually happened in the town’s history. The Tulsa Race Massacre is depicted in a flashback through the eyes of a young black boy who loses his parent in the attacks, according to Vulture.

The race massacre happened in summer 1921, when white rioters looted and burned the primarily black Greenwood District in Tulsa. As many as 300 people are estimated to have died in the massacre, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum website. The city of Tulsa is still looking for mass graves.

After the show’s premiere, some viewers expressed surprise that they had never heard of the race massacre before. 

The next episode of “Watchmen” will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Oct. 27. “Watchmen” is available for streaming on HBO Go

