New exhibits in MAINSITE Contemporary Art to focus on female form

Ketch Art

"In a Mood" by Mary James Ketch. Ketch is one of three artists featured in MAINSITE Contemporary Art's upcoming exhibits.

 Via MAINSITE Contemporary Art

MAINSITE Contemporary Art will introduce two new exhibits centered on the female body on Dec. 13.

“I, Doppelgänger” will feature paintings by artists Alexis Austin and Mary James Ketch. A solo exhibit from photographer Greer Inez will include photos overlaid by paintings, inspired by nature, the female body, color theory, social change and sensuality, according to a press release.

Both exhibits focus on the female form, said Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of MAINSITE.

“We felt like it was really nice to be able to … focus both on the female as a subject (and) women artists portraying females,” Gavaghan said. 

The artists, Alexis Austin, Mary James Ketch and Greer Inez, are all from Oklahoma. Ketch proposed “I, Doppelgänger” to MAINSITE a few years back and has previously featured art in the gallery, Gavaghan said.

The artists will explore the female theme in different ways. Austin studied fashion design and often uses textiles in her art, Ketch paints scenes of everyday life and Inez shoots with Polaroid and 35mm film and then paints directly on her images, according to the press release.

The exhibits will kick off with an opening reception from  6-10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and run through Jan. 10. There will also be a closing reception from 6-10 p.m. on Jan. 10. Both receptions will take place during the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk in downtown Norman.

MAINSITE’s next exhibit, which will open in February, will also feature feature local, female artists, Gavaghan said.

