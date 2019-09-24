First fringe theater festival comes to stage in OKC

A collection of short, experimental theater productions will come to Oklahoma City for the first annual fringe theater festival on Sept. 25.
Theatre Crude Fringe Festival will feature 10 productions from local and national theater companies, including a New York City-based comedy duo and an Oklahoma-based immersive theater production.
Fringe theater is a type of experimental theater with a lot of variety and no intermissions, with each show running for an hour or less, said Jenny Brand, co-founder of Theatre Crude.
“They range from the incredibly family-friendly to not family-friendly, to the incredibly accessible or incredibly weird,” Brand said.
Fringe theater first began in the 1970s in Scotland, Brand said, when artists began hosting their own festivals outside the renowned Edinburgh International Festival of the time that recognized theater performances. When artists were denied admittance, they decided to perform on the "fringe" of this festival, and since began the annual Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, she said.
Brand said that almost every major city has a fringe festival.
“It feels like the Oklahoma City metro area is searching for a new identity,” Brand said. “Fringe is a great way to try on a lot of hats and see which one fits, to help Oklahoma City find its new identity.”
“(Fringe theater) can show that theater and art can happen in places that you wouldn’t expect. Theater doesn’t have to happen on the big stage — art can happen really anywhere,” said Lauren Brickman, co-creator of the New York City-based comedy show “We Stan Together,” which will be featured in the festival.
Brickman, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, will take her comedy duo on the road for the first time for Oklahoma City’s first fringe festival.
“‘We Stan Together’ is a comedy show that meets academia,” Brickman said. “We like to describe it as TED Talks for people that are obsessed with pop-culture. We present PowerPoints about things like what is the etymology of the word ‘stan’ and things that are in pop-culture right now, as well as engage with the audience and get them interacting with us.”
Five of the companies participating in the festival are local to Oklahoma, including companies 19th Century Hound and Next Stage.
19th Century Hound tries to involve its audience in every show, said Ashley Mandanas, a cast member of the production “Presence” and 2018 musical theater graduate from OU.
“During the show ‘Presence,’ we want you to keep your phones on while you watch and engage with the audience through social media — all the while going through the image of a rehabilitation facility and looking at people who are tech-addicted and basically want to get help there,” Mandanas said.
Next Stage is another local company with Oklahoma-based artists, said Rodney Bazil, writer and creator of the production “The Ultra-Conservative Theatre Summit.”
“It’s a fictional look look at this ultra-conservative play festival, so there’s three plays within this play that poke fun at super conservative values,” Brazil said. “The audience should expect to look at what it means to listen to other people’s ideas no matter how absurd you think those ideas are.”
Brand and her husband Adam said fringe theater will make a good contribution to Oklahoma City’s up-and-coming theater scene.
“We’re doing something different," Brand said. "It’s far more about the adventure of it all. Just come, hang out and see something you wouldn’t normally see otherwise, tell your friends about it, and then go see something else.”
Mandanas said fringe theater can help expand Oklahoman’s views on theater.
“Oklahoma tends to be very traditional," Mandanas said. "People like to put theater in a box. They have a certain way of entertaining that will earn money and not push the boundaries."
The festival will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6. Tickets cost $15 per show, with multi-ticket passes ranging from $52-$110.
The first performance of the festival is "Gravel Road Show presents Oklahoma, U.S.A.!" and will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Capitol View Event Center. All Sept. 26 performances will be at The Venue at Plenty Mercantile, and all others will be at the event center. Check out the schedule online for more performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.