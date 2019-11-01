Earth Rebirth nonprofit to host film festival fundraiser in Norman to benefit local school gardens

A local nonprofit will host an environmental film festival to fundraise for school gardens on Nov. 2.
Earth Rebirth will hold the Wild and Scenic Film Festival with films about activism, animals and nature. The festival will also feature speakers from climate and environmental organizations, as well as Norman Mayor Breea Clark.
Proceeds from the festival will support community gardens at schools that have moved to four-day weeks, said Andrew Sartain, Earth Rebirth’s president, in an email.
“Four-day school weeks are devastating for kids that rely on assisted lunch programs,” Sartain said in the email. “In districts that have over 50 to 60 percent participation in assisted lunch programs, hundreds of kids lose access to meals on Friday, and their parents have to figure out how to compensate for those meals. School gardens can help families and students alleviate that strain as well as encourage creative alternatives to budget issues within the school's resources.”
Earth Rebirth was founded by Sartain and another OU student in 2011 with the goal of “educating and empowering people to take food, energy and water into their own hands,” according to its website. The nonprofit builds and maintains school gardens, and it also hosts events to educate the community on environmental issues.
This is Earth Rebirth’s second year of hosting the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which originated in California.
“The Wild and Scenic film festival is the largest environmental film festival in the country,” Sartain said in the email. “Norman is the city of festivals, and as a community continuously looking to inspire progress in Oklahoma, I felt it was the perfect home for the type of energy this festival brings.”
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for non-students online, or $10 for students and $20 for non-students at the door. The film festival will be from noon until 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Sooner Theatre.
