Celebrate Mardi Gras: 3 events within 30 minutes of OU

Norman Mardi Gras Parade

Poster art for Norman Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday, Feb. 22. The parade is just one of the many celebrations scheduled for Carnival this year in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 Via press release

This year, the final day of Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 25, which means this weekend will be full of celebratory events for all partygoers.

Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” is the annual Carnival celebration period before the beginning of Lent, the religious observance leading up to Easter. New Orleans is famous for its Mardi Gras celebration, but you don’t have to go all the way there to enjoy Mardi Gras food and fun.

Here are a few celebrations for Mardi Gras happening in the Norman and Oklahoma City areas:

1. Norman Mardi Gras Parade

The Carnival will make its way to Norman Feb. 22 for the 26th Annual Norman Mardi Gras Parade downtown.

East Main Street will be closed from Jones Avenue to Crawford Avenue starting at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 7 p.m.

Black Mesa Brewing Co., Lazy Circles Brewing, 405 Brewing Co. and BIG Brewing Co. will serve local craft beer in tents from 6-9 p.m., according to a press release.

Bands, floats and food trucks, including Da Gumboman, will last until 8:45 p.m. Venues on Main Street will host parade-friendly events, including Bison Witches and Red Brick Bar. Fundraisers for Jazz in June and Norman Music Festival will also be held during the parade.

An afterparty at Bison Witches will immediately follow the parade and include a drag show, awards ceremony and DJ, according to the press release.

2. Krewe de Banjo Mardi Gras Party

 The American Banjo Museum will bring the celebration to Oklahoma City from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 22.

New Orleans cuisine including lobster bisque, Cajun shrimp fondue, sausage and chicken jambalaya and more will be served along with music played by Jambalaya Jazz Band. A cash bar will be available and a wine pull will be held.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 405-604-2793. Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. All proceeds go to the American Banjo Museum, located at 9 E. Sheridan Ave.

3. Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Oklahoma City is turning into Bourbon Street from 4-11 p.m. on Feb. 22, for a Mardi Gras Bar Crawl.

Bar crawlers will get discounted food and drink specials at participating bars, which can be found online. Some of the bars included in the crawl are Anchor Down, JJ’s Alley Bricktown Pub and Whiskey Chicks.

Registration is from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Pretty Please Social Room, 104 Flaming Lips Alley, where partygoers will receive beads, a 16-ounce color changing stadium cup and a wristband. 

Tickets are $16 for teams and $18 for general admission. 

