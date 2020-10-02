You are the owner of this article.
Main Street Event Center to host live window painting event

Brent Learned Window Painting Flyer

Main Street Event Center's window painting event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature artist Brent Learned. 

 via Main Street Event Center Twitter

Main Street Event Center in Norman will host a live window painting event Friday featuring Native American artist Brent Learned.

Learned's painting performance will be displayed from the patio bar of the event center and be accompanied by DJ Scratch. The outdoor show will offer beer, wine and mixed drinks for purchase, according to the event center’s tweet.

Learned, a member of the Cheyenne-Arapaho tribe, was born and raised in Oklahoma City. He said he grew up with Native art in his home and was inspired to make art that reflected his culture. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brent Learned (@brentlearned) on

Sticking true to that sentiment, Learned said he is currently working on a project with Disney to educate kids about Indigenous Peoples’ Day. One of his largest projects to date is a music video for 1970s rock band, Redbone

The video, released in Aug. of this year, is for the band’s hit “Come and Get Your Love,” re-popularized by the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Learned said Sony Legacy Recordings reached out to him to create the visuals for the video aimed at the younger generation that has just discovered the seventies hit.

Learned said the song holds a special place in his heart because Redbone was one of the first Native American rock bands. 

“I remember as a little kid listening to it back in the early seventies,” Learned said. “Then, when I heard it again in the movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' it brought back so many memories.”

Now, Learned will bring his talent to the Main Street Event Center. Arvo Mikkanen, owner and manager of the event center, says he hopes people will come out to the event as a socially distanced way to support the arts. 

“You're going to be able to view (the painting) from our patio bar from the outside, so this is really cool,” Mikkannen said.

Mikkanen said his wife, Tracey Mikkannen, came up with the idea to host the live painting and hopes to highlight female DJs in the coming weeks.

Learned said he hopes his project offers those who come to see it a bit of joy and an escape from the COVID-19 reality we’re all living in. 

The window painting event will be from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Main Street Event Center, 300 East Main St.

Learned said he isn't planning what he's going to paint beforehand and is looking forward to how people interpret his work. He said he hopes the performance's spontaneity resonates with the audience.

“(I’m going to) just paint whatever comes to mind,” Learned said. “It's going to be something catchy and it's going to speak to a lot of people.”

