Locally owned Campers Coffee supporting veterans, teachers replaces Starbucks on campus during COVID-19 pandemic

Campers Coffee — the veteran-owned mobile coffee shop — has recently served the OU community in place of Starbucks, which is closed due to COVID-19. However, the new company will soon be scaling back its time spent at OU.
The camper is usually parked outside of the Bizzell Memorial Library in the South Oval and offers a wide range of beverages, from everyday favorites to energy refreshments and seasonal coffees like jack-o-lantern, toasted mocha, s’mores and pumpkin sweet cream cold brew. The camper also has the option to create your own concoction with a wide selection of different flavors.
The truck was added by OU Food Services in place of the Starbucks located in the Bookmark, said Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services. As a new business, the company is attempting to branch out beyond OU and may not be on campus every day.
So far, Campers Coffee is only guaranteed to serve OU for the fall semester, so it’s important that they uphold commitments to other events and festivals they are booked for, said co-owner Kayley Gordon.
Campers Coffee is owned by retired Air Force veteran Jared Slentz and his wife Kayley Gordon. The couple purchased the camper in December 2019 and completed the renovation process in June, and they began to operate immediately, said Gordon.
Slentz said he was previously a co-owner of Daily Barista but was laid off amid COVID-19. As a result, he decided to begin his own business and opened Campers Coffee, where he learned how to become a barista.
“Jared is the magic behind the scene of Campers Coffee and the best barista that I know,” Gordon said.
Gordon decided to continue working for her full-time job until she feels secure enough to run Campers Coffee full time.
“We’ve been extremely blessed to get the opportunity to serve the students and staff here at OU so early on in our business adventure,” Gordon said. “We hope it can continue and open even bigger doors for us in the future.”
The owners said they intend to give back to the community by offering a discount to veterans, law enforcement, first responders and teachers to support their hard work. Campers Coffee also offers a catering service for events and festivities.
“It’s important to us that you know where your hard-earned money goes and who you’re supporting when you shop with us,” Gordon said.
Campers Coffee is scheduled to be on campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
