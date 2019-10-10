Lindsey Street home to 3 new artistic bike racks for public use

Norman has three new artistic bike racks on Lindsey Street as of Thursday.
On Oct. 10, the Norman Arts Council announced on Twitter that the three new bike racks — designed in the shapes of an ice cream cone, a carrot, and three hearts — are open to the public for use.
Three new bike racks have found their home along Lindsey Street! Perfect addition to the dedicated bike lanes going both ways. Check out Ice Cream and Carrot by Megan Nance and Three Hearts by @DennisSpielman! Check them out the next time you are cruising through! 🚴🏽♀️🚴🏼♂️🚴🏿♀️🚴🏻♂️🚴🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/tyscsY4Hwu— Norman Arts Council (@NormanArts) October 10, 2019
The ice cream and carrot racks were designed by Megan Nance, and the three hearts rack was designed by Dennis Spielman, producer of "Uncovering Oklahoma," according to the tweet.
The new racks are part of the council's artist-designed bike rack project, which started in 2013 to implement more functional art in the Walker Arts District in conjunction with sponsorship from Fowler Toyota, said Joshua Boydston, council associate director, in an email.
Bike racks were specifically chosen due to a lack of bike racks at the time of the project's conception.
"It's given the community an opportunity to have what they care about in the city illustrated through these icons that pop up around town, which has taken so many different forms since we started," Boydston said. "At the same time, it encourages a more bike-friendly community, and the three racks now located on Lindsey Street do that doubly so by being located along the dedicated bike lanes now running both ways there."
While most of the racks have been implemented in the downtown area, newer installations include Campus Corner, Lions Park and now Lindsey Street. More designs are currently being created and will be installed at locations to be determined in 2020, Boydston said.
The ice cream rack is located in front of the Classic '50s Diner at 1521 W. Lindsey St., the carrot rack is next to the bus stop in front of the Homeland gas station at 1724 W. Lindsey St., and the three hearts rack is in front of Sooner Pharmacy at 1811 W. Lindsey St.
UPDATE: This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 10 to include a quote and information from Joshua Boydston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.