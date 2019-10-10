You are the owner of this article.
Lindsey Street home to 3 new artistic bike racks for public use

Norman has three new artistic bike racks on Lindsey Street as of Thursday. 

On Oct. 10, the Norman Arts Council announced on Twitter that the three new bike racks — designed in the shapes of an ice cream cone, a carrot, and three hearts — are open to the public for use.

The ice cream and carrot racks were designed by Megan Nance, and the three hearts rack was designed by Dennis Spielman, producer of "Uncovering Oklahoma," according to the tweet. 

The new racks are part of the council's artist-designed bike rack project, which started in 2013 to implement more functional art in the Walker Arts District in conjunction with sponsorship from Fowler Toyota, said Joshua Boydston, council associate director, in an email. 

Bike racks were specifically chosen due to a lack of bike racks at the time of the project's conception. 

"It's given the community an opportunity to have what they care about in the city illustrated through these icons that pop up around town, which has taken so many different forms since we started," Boydston said. "At the same time, it encourages a more bike-friendly community, and the three racks now located on Lindsey Street do that doubly so by being located along the dedicated bike lanes now running both ways there."

While most of the racks have been implemented in the downtown area, newer installations include Campus Corner, Lions Park and now Lindsey Street. More designs are currently being created and will be installed at locations to be determined in 2020, Boydston said. 

The ice cream rack is located in front of the Classic '50s Diner at 1521 W. Lindsey St., the carrot rack is next to the bus stop in front of the Homeland gas station at 1724 W. Lindsey St., and the three hearts rack is in front of Sooner Pharmacy at 1811 W. Lindsey St. 

UPDATE: This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 10 to include a quote and information from Joshua Boydston.

