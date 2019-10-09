You are the owner of this article.
Lana Del Rey to perform at The Criterion in Oklahoma City

Lana Del Rey NFR tour

Lana Del Rey brings her "The Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour" to The Criterion in Oklahoma City Nov. 17.

Lana Del Rey adds tour dates to include a show in Oklahoma City in November. 

The dream-pop musician extended her international "The Norman F*cking Rockwell Tour" to include shows in California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin, before traveling to Europe for the remainder of the tour. 

Del Rey's Oklahoma City show is 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at The Criterion.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and cost $49.50 for general admission and $178 for the VIP early entry package. 

The show is open to all ages.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City. 

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

