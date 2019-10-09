Lana Del Rey to perform at The Criterion in Oklahoma City

Lana Del Rey adds tour dates to include a show in Oklahoma City in November.
The dream-pop musician extended her international "The Norman F*cking Rockwell Tour" to include shows in California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin, before traveling to Europe for the remainder of the tour.
Del Rey's Oklahoma City show is 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at The Criterion.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @LanaDelRey added NEW DATES to the NFR Tour!— The Criterion (@CriterionOKC) October 9, 2019
Sunday, November 17th
Tickets go on sale 10/11 at 10am local!!
More info at https://t.co/PcvMyx5a72 pic.twitter.com/3SFcfQrt24
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and cost $49.50 for general admission and $178 for the VIP early entry package.
The show is open to all ages.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City.
