Kim Kardashian, Kanye West rent out OKC theaters, give out free tickets for 'Just Mercy' movie

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have rented out theaters in Oklahoma City for the movie “Just Mercy” and are giving out tickets to a Thursday showing, according to News9.
The film follows the story of Bryan Stevenson, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, a young defense lawyer who fought to represent and free wrongly condemned prisoners. The movie is set during the trial of Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to die for murder despite evidence pointing toward his innocence, according to IMDB.
To put on this event, the couple partnered with Represent Justice, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the importance of a fair legal system, according to its website.
“I was just so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram story last week.
Kardashian West recently announced the release of her documentary called "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," which focuses on criminal justice and those who have been affected by the system. The documentary will air April 5 on Oxygen.
For a chance to win tickets to today's showing, provide your name, email and zip code on the linked website. Winners will be notified with an email detailing the theaters and times in OKC.
The film will be screened at AMC Penn Square at 4 and 7 p.m.; Harkins Theatre Bricktown at 3:15, 7:20 and 9:30 p.m.; and the Warren in Moore at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 23.
