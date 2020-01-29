You are the owner of this article.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie set to film, base operations in Oklahoma

"Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese, has begun pre-production in Osage County as of Jan. 29, 2020. The production will be the first major motion picture based in Oklahoma in the new decade. 

Production of the upcoming feature film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," will officially begin this year, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese, will be the first major motion picture to be filmed and produced in Oklahoma of the new decade, according to the release. 

While the film was expected to film scenes in Oklahoma, where the novel it is based on is set, it is now confirmed that production will base its operations in the state. Filming dates have not yet been finalized because members of the production have commitments leading up to the 2020 Academy Awards, but pre-production has already begun in Osage County, according to the release.

Major film productions often result in a rise of economic impact to the states they are filmed in, according to the release. It is estimated the film will employ thousands of Oklahomans through crew, background talent and contracting with local businesses. It is also estimated that millions of dollars will be spent on local labor, lodging, transportation, hardware, food and more. 

The film is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by David Grann, which tells the tale of the mysterious murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s and the F.B.I investigation that followed. Award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in the film. 

The production aims to "create an authentic portrayal of the Osage Nation and indigenous peoples," according to the release. Leading up to the production, representatives met with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and held a series of casting calls throughout the state looking for indigenous talent last year.

"We’re thrilled that this unique story will be filmed where it took place, in Osage County, and welcome the production to experience our innovative communities and imaginative people to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lt. Governor, in the release. “I couldn’t be more proud to have our state showcased through the lens of this film.”

Additional pre-production updates have yet to be announced. 

Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

