Justin Bieber to stop in Tulsa on tour for 'Changes' album

justin bieber changes

A screenshot from Twitter of Justin Bieber's new album "Changes," which releases on Feb. 14. 

 via Justin Bieber's Twitter

Justin Bieber will return to Oklahoma this summer with his "Changes" tour. 

On Jan. 28, the Grammy-Award winner posted on Twitter announcing the tour with dates from May 14 to Sept. 26. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be supporting acts.

The tour will make a stop in Oklahoma at 7 p.m. July 8 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Smith will not perform at the Tulsa show, according to the tour poster. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Feb. 14. American Express card members and official platinum pre-sales open at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 and go until 10 p.m. Feb. 13, according to Ticketmaster. 

Bieber's new album "Changes" releases on Feb. 14 on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play and more. The album is available for pre-order and pre-save now. 

