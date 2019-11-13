You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Juice bar Organic Squeeze celebrates grand opening in Norman

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
organic squeeze

Oklahoma's first juice bar concept opened in August in Brookhaven Village in Norman. 

 via Organic Squeeze website

Oklahoma's first juice bar concept held a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday in Norman. 

Organic Squeeze opened in Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City in 2013 as the first plant-based juice and smoothie bar in the state. In August, the juice bar expanded to Norman with its location in Brookhaven Village, according to a press release. 

The shop celebrated its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday as part of the Hal Smith family of restaurants, along with Notorious P.I.E., Neighborhood JAM and The Winston. 

The juice bar uses all organic fruits and vegetables without any artificial sweeteners with food and beverage products such as cold pressed juices, smoothies, protein bowls, salads and more.

“We are excited to be part of the movement that’s bringing healthy, organic and plant-based food options to the community of Norman,” said Tracy Smith, managing partner, in the release. “Organic Squeeze is the ultimate one-stop-shop for truly healthy, convenient food.”  

Organic Squeeze is at 3770 W. Robinson, Suite 100. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments