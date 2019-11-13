Juice bar Organic Squeeze celebrates grand opening in Norman

Oklahoma's first juice bar concept held a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday in Norman.
Organic Squeeze opened in Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City in 2013 as the first plant-based juice and smoothie bar in the state. In August, the juice bar expanded to Norman with its location in Brookhaven Village, according to a press release.
The shop celebrated its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday as part of the Hal Smith family of restaurants, along with Notorious P.I.E., Neighborhood JAM and The Winston.
The juice bar uses all organic fruits and vegetables without any artificial sweeteners with food and beverage products such as cold pressed juices, smoothies, protein bowls, salads and more.
“We are excited to be part of the movement that’s bringing healthy, organic and plant-based food options to the community of Norman,” said Tracy Smith, managing partner, in the release. “Organic Squeeze is the ultimate one-stop-shop for truly healthy, convenient food.”
Organic Squeeze is at 3770 W. Robinson, Suite 100. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
