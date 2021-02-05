You are the owner of this article.
'I want people to know where I stand': OU student to show paintings in OKC art gallery

there is no hero painting

Isagba's painting titled 'There is no hero.' 

 Via Tobe Isagba's Instagram page

An art gallery in Oklahoma City will host an OU student artist’s work beginning this Friday, Feb. 5.

Carpe Artem, a gallery located in OKC’s Paseo Arts District, showcases a variety of artforms from local artists each month. This month, Tobe Isagba, a biochemistry junior, will showcase his paintings, which include multiple black and white portraits.

Isagba approached Francis Danger, the manager and curator of Carpe Artem, a few months ago. He wanted to showcase his artwork, but no one had offered him a spot yet, Danger said — but as soon as she saw his work, she booked Isagba.

“He has a clear, crisp vision. His style is exactly what we want to show here. It’s rough and unique,” Danger said. “We had to have him.”

Isagba started dedicating his time to art in the beginning of quarantine. He was inspired to paint by his experience in rehab and therapy he experienced over the past few years, he said.

“I felt I had to,” Isagba said. “I feel that the colors and textures of traditional media are the only way to make you feel something.”

One of his most recent works, “There is no hero,” was painted to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, he said.

The painting took longer than some of Isagba’s others because he had to take a break to evaluate what point he wanted to make, he said. The painting will be available for viewing at the gallery.

“I want people to know where I stand,” Isagba said. 

Entry to Carpe Atem is completely free and complimentary wine will be provided to 21 and up patrons, Danger said. Masks will be required at all times, but there is no other dress code for the gallery.

“We don’t care what you look like,” Danger said. “We just want you here.”

Isagba will be at the gallery from 5-8 p.m this Friday, Feb. 5. His work will remain in the gallery at 1104 NW 30th in Oklahoma City for all of February.

