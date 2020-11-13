Hideaway Pizza collaborates with Norman artist for holiday-themed boxes, merchandise

Local artist and Norman Arts Council Associate Director Joshua Boydston’s artwork will be featured on Hideaway Pizza’s holiday-themed pizza boxes this year.
Hideaway Pizza reaches out to artists in the areas they serve to find a design for each holiday season box, said Jenny Grigsby, Hideaway Pizza’s marketing coordinator. The holiday box has looked different each year, as each artist has brought something different to the table.
Having featured the work of a cartoonist, a tattooist, and a muralist in previous years, Boydston’s differing digital design aesthetic caught the attention of the company for this season, Grigsby said.
Grigsby said Boydston’s design is based on the popular Christmas movie favorite, “Elf.” On the box, an elf-like character is featured holding a pizza box in the air, along with several other caricatured animals from the movie, including a narwhal, which has a slice of pizza drawn comically through its tusk.
The design also features the slogan “Happy Hideaways,” a play on words that has been featured on previous boxes since the beginning of this tradition in 2017, Grigsby said.
“We've been watching Joshua's work for a while. He's really creative and fun and we reached out to him earlier this year and got some design concepts going, and surely they all paid off,” Grigsby said.
Boydston’s art is also printed on other merchandise, including to-go cups and t-shirts, which will be sold in the restaurants throughout the holiday season.
☎️☎️ “Buddy the Elf! What’s your favorite color?!" Why pick one when you can collect all 3 Happy Hideaways cups this season! pic.twitter.com/gcJ8Urzm6Q— Hideaway Pizza 🍕 (@hideawaypizza) November 11, 2020
