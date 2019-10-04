Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to unveil 7 new exhibits, reinstallation

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art opened new exhibitions and a reinstallation to the public Friday.
The museum’s new displays feature one reinstallation and seven new exhibits.
Some of the new exhibitions include displays of indigenous art and poetry, art since 1960 and the Weitzenhoffer French Impressionism Collection, which was donated by Clara Weitzenhoffer, an art collector and longtime supporter of the university.
“There’s literally something new to see on every floor,” said Kaylee Kain, director of communication for the museum.
There are also limited exhibitions that will only be a part of the museum this year.
Some of the limited exhibitions include “Misunderstood!” and “Harold Stevenson’s The Great Society,” which are running from Oct. 4 to Dec. 29, and “Leviathan I,” which is running until Dec. 31.
Before opening to the public, the museum celebrated the new artwork by hosting a members-only event Oct. 3.
Museum member Judith Blake said she’s very excited for the new things coming to the museum.
“It’s a great museum — I’ve been a member for I don’t know how many years, and I think we are so fortunate to have this beautiful museum,” Blake said. “It’s very exciting that we have this right here in Norman.”
Blake said her favorite pieces in the museum include a painting by Edouard Vuillard and the Papua New Guinea mask within the "Tangible Spirits" collection in the museum.
“(The museum)’s wonderful. It’s hard to stay with one piece when you see something around the corner that is really pulling you,” said Megan Clement, a guest of one of the members of the museum.
Clement’s favorite pieces are a part of the African Art collection the museum has.
“I really love the African art,” Clement said. “It is a gorgeous display of fine things.”
The museum is free to the public and is located at 555 Elm Ave. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1–5 p.m. on Sunday, and it is closed on Monday.
