Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to feature 'Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism' historical exhibit

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will display a pictorial exhibit, "Long Exposure," starting Feb. 25 that illustrates the history of the photography technique.
"Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism" follows the journey of pictorialism from its roots in the late 1800s to its modern form and explores the ways it influences art today, according to a press release.
The idea of pictorialism began in Europe in the late 19th century. It encouraged the use of “painterly technique” and started the push for photography to be considered fine art, according to the release.
Fred Jones Interim Director Byron Price said the exhibit will explore the rich history of the pictorialism movement. Before the idea of pictorialism was introduced, photography focused on capturing images exactly as they were, with little room for creativity.
Price said Impressionism was a popular art style at the time and utilized light brushstrokes and thin lines to convey movement and whimsy. Pictorialists began to experiment with lighting and altering the negatives of developing photographs to appeal to the impressionist trends.
“The purpose of the pictorialist agenda was to support the belief that photography could take on the same techniques of paintings and that it could evoke emotion,” Price said.
With the sudden change in photography technique, photographers began to advocate for a seat at the fine arts table. Price said the movement began to fade in the early 1900s, but was revived with the boom of the American film industry in the 1950s.
When promoting films, Price said movie theaters would place movie posters outside. The posters would often be photographs of the characters in the film and incorporate elements of pictorialism to add life and expression to the photos.
“Outside the theater people could look at the way the stars were posed, and the way that they looked, and they could see almost immediately what kind of character that person would be playing,” Price said.
Price said the Long Exposure exhibit will follow the story of the pictorialism movement and photography’s journey from a technical skill to the expressive art form used in popular media today.
"Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism" will be on display from Feb. 25 to June 27 at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.