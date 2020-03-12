Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art temporarily cancels events due to coronavirus

OU's Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art announced the immediate cancellation of all programming scheduled from March 12 to April 3 amid the recent decision to move all university classes online for a two-week period after spring break.
The decision comes from "compliance with the (university's) regulations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak," reads a statement emailed to The Daily. "Effective immediately the (museum) will be canceling all public related programming such as tours, performances and events" during the isolation period.
Canceled events include Spotlight Saturday, Tuesday Noon Concerts, Art Adventures, Partner Project, Creative Reflections, school tours and more.
School groups or other tours who were planning to attend the museum during the mentioned dates should contact them at 405-325-2297 or museumtours@ou.edu.
While programming is canceled, the museum will remain open as usual.
"Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus at the university at this time, this is a preemptive measure to protect museum visitors and staff," the statement said. "While classes at the university will be moved to remote-learning for two weeks following spring break, the museum will observe its normal open hours."
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and 1–5 p.m. Sunday at 555 Elm Ave.
