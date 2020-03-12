You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art temporarily cancels events due to coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus (copy)
via U.S. Department of State

OU's Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art announced the immediate cancellation of all programming scheduled from March 12 to April 3 amid the recent decision to move all university classes online for a two-week period after spring break. 

The decision comes from "compliance with the (university's) regulations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak," reads a statement emailed to The Daily. "Effective immediately the (museum) will be canceling all public related programming such as tours, performances and events" during the isolation period. 

Canceled events include Spotlight Saturday, Tuesday Noon Concerts, Art Adventures, Partner Project, Creative Reflections, school tours and more. 

School groups or other tours who were planning to attend the museum during the mentioned dates should contact them at 405-325-2297 or museumtours@ou.edu.

While programming is canceled, the museum will remain open as usual. 

"Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus at the university at this time, this is a preemptive measure to protect museum visitors and staff," the statement said. "While classes at the university will be moved to remote-learning for two weeks following spring break, the museum will observe its normal open hours."

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and 1–5 p.m. Sunday at 555 Elm Ave. 

Tags

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments