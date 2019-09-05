You are the owner of this article.
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art renovates permanent collections, adds new artwork

fred jones reception

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art patrons enjoy an exhibition reception.

 via Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art newsletter

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is in the process of adding new artwork to its permanent gallery spaces, some of which has never been on display before.

There will be new pieces in almost every gallery, including the temporary exhibition space, the Eugene B. Adkins Collection and Asian and Oceanic Art Collection, said Kaylee Kain, director of communication for the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.

“We’re just trying to update some things within the galleries aesthetically,” Kain said. “As for the artwork, we’re rotating our permanent collection, and some of the works we’ll be putting on display have never been on display before.”

The museum has 20,000 pieces in its collection, but this is the first reinstall of the permanent collection in about a decade.

“We don’t have near enough of the wall space to display everything, and a lot of our objects are on campus, in colleges and offices being displayed,” Kain said.

The reinstallation began in early July with the closure of the Adkins Collection. After the museum’s current temporary exhibit, “Between the Isms,” closes this weekend, visitors will only be able to see the Weitzenhoffer Collection and “Art Since 1960” in the Sandy Bell Gallery until the renovations are finished, Kain said.

The museum will also reopen with a new temporary exhibit, "The Great Society," which is a collection of photographs by an Oklahoma native, Kain said.

“(Visitors) will hopefully see things that they’ve never seen before ... I think anyone who’s visited the museum in recent years will have a big surprise when they walk in,” Kain said.

Kain said the renovations will be finished by Oct. 4. 

