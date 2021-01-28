Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art Association to hold virtual concert, meal package fundraiser

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art Association will host an at-home Valentine’s Day fundraiser offering food and entertainment next Friday, Feb. 12.
The museum is providing meal packages catered through Benvenuti's Ristorante, which include hors d'oeuvres, dessert and a bottle of champagne, Kain said.
“All proceeds will go to the Museum Association's collection campaign, to not only acquire new works by diverse artists but also to conserve works in the permanent collection that are too damaged to display,” said Kaylee Kain, director of communications at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, in an email.
The Museum Association works to acquire new art, preserve old pieces, and promote the museum and its mission.
With the purchase of a meal package, patrons get access to a special performance of assistant professor of music Igor Lipinski’s newest piano album Masterpieces, recorded in the museum’s Sandy Bell Gallery, Kain said. A link will be provided at package pick up and by email.
Typically, a fundraising event would be hosted in person in the Sandy Bell Gallery and would feature collaborations across the OU community in dance, musical theatre and music, Kain said.
“We enjoy collaborating with the Schools of Dance, Musical Theatre, and Music during our fundraising efforts to give students additional platforms to shine,” Kain said.
Individual packages are available for $75, and couple’s packages are $125. Packages can be reserved by emailing ArtMuseumAssociation@ou.edu or calling (405) 325-5990. The deadline to reserve a package is Feb. 1.
Packages are available for pick up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 in front of the museum.
“We're excited that even though we cannot get together this year, we can still showcase OU's amazing talent,” Kain said.
