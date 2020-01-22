Sushi with Gusto replaces Roscoe's at Cate Restaurants, offers variety of prepackaged, made-to-order options

Cate Restaurants’ newest shop, Sushi with Gusto, has officially opened for business in place of Roscoe’s coffee shop.
The restaurant opened on Oct. 2, 2019 and serves prepackaged sushi along with rice and noodle bowls, according to OU Housing and Food Services.
The prepackaged sushi is the same kind as the sushi served in other campus locations, according to Housing and Food Services. The menu includes donburi rice bowls, curry rice bowls and ramen noodle bowls.
“We’ve had Sushi with Gusto products in our dining locations as grab-and-go sushi options for a while now,” Amy Buchanan, marketing and communications director, wrote in an email on behalf of Housing and Food Services. “Students and other guests have always loved this. We had the opportunity to expand the Sushi with Gusto menu that we offered, and we thought what better place to do that than the newly reopened Cate Restaurants.”
Since opening, Sushi with Gusto has seen over 12,000 customers, according to Housing and Food Services. The franchise has locations across the U.S. and Oklahoma, including Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma, according to its website.
Sushi with Gusto is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
