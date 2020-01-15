Opolis in Norman offers vegan, vegetarian, organic lunch during spring semester

Local bar and concert venue Opolis will be open during lunchtime for the spring semester, beginning Jan. 15.
Opolis will offer vegan, vegetarian and organic lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday for the spring semester. The venue is normally only open in the evenings and previously served lunches and brunches a few times a month, said Andy Nunez, who owns Opolis with his wife, Marian.
“People kind of have been asking us why we don’t open up more, so we thought we’d try a little experiment,” Nunez said.
The venue serves mostly vegan food with some vegetarian options, such as cream for coffee and cheese in some dishes. Besides The Earth Cafe, there aren’t a lot of vegan and vegetarian restaurant options in Norman, Nunez said.
“I think it was see a need, fill a need,” Nunez said. “We’ve done a lot of traveling, and whenever we travel we always seek out vegan options. So we decided we would just start offering it.”
The spring lunch menu will mostly stay the same through the spring semester, but Opolis will also offer seasonal specials such as vegan pot pie. Nunez said if customers are in a hurry, they can call or text Opolis to place their order for pickup, or use Postmates.
