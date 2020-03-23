List of Norman restaurants, businesses offering deals, delivery and pickup services amid coronavirus pandemic

Several Norman businesses are offering discounts, deals and delivery services to help make social distancing a little more enjoyable.
While their dining areas are closed to slow the spread of coronavirus, many local restaurants are still open and are offering specials and food for pickup or delivery. Here are some unique deals to check out:
Buy a meal for a family in need
Callers can pledge any amount and Benvenuti’s Ristorante will build a meal based on nutritional value and the number of family members. The meals will mainly go to elderly community members who are unable to leave their homes, said Tarasina Compagni, the restaurant’s general manager.
Those who want to donate a meal can call the restaurant at 405-310-5271.
Decorate a donut
Hurts Donuts on Campus Corner has put together donut-decorating kits with different types of frosting, candy, cereal and sprinkles, as well as five donuts in varying flavors. Kits start at $15 and can be preordered by calling 405-885-4711, according to the shop’s Facebook page.
Hurts is also offering a buy-one, get-one deal for donuts, according to its Facebook page.
Put your records on
Although Guestroom Records is closed at its Main Street location until further notice, records are still available for purchase and curbside delivery for those who live within 5 miles of the shop, according to its website.
Delivery is free for orders of $25 or more. The record shop also ships worldwide for free for orders over $25.
Norman has also compiled an extensive list of restaurants that remain open in the downtown area, as well as information on their pickup and delivery services.
