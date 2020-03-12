You are the owner of this article.
Hurts Donuts responds to coronavirus with toilet paper-themed promotions

Hurts Donuts Company

Hurts Donut Company on Campus Corner will offer a roll of toilet paper with every purchase of a dozen donuts on March 13.

 Yingjun Wang/The Daily

Hurts Donuts will offer rolls of toilet paper with purchases of a dozen donuts on March 13.

Since many stores are running low on items like toilet paper and hand soap due to concerns about the Coronavirus, Hurts will provide a free roll of toilet paper for every purchase of a “dirty dozen” — or any 12 round donuts chosen from the case, said Felicia Doudican, the store manager at the Campus Corner location of Hurts Donuts.

“We just wanted to stay trendy and give people a good chuckle,” Doudican said.

Currently, the store has 16 rolls of toilet paper, but Doudican hopes to buy more before tomorrow, she said. 

 “I went to Walmart and they barely had any,” Doudican said.

Hurts will also offer toilet paper-themed donuts for special order starting next week, Doudican said.

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

