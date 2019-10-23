Crimson and Whipped Cream announces closure

Campus Corner coffee shop and bakery Crimson and Whipped Cream announced it will close on Nov. 9. Postscript, the stationary store next door, will also close.
Owner Ashleigh Barnett opened the shop nine years ago, according to a Facebook post.
“It’s not quite the timing I was expecting for the end of this chapter, but many variables and conversations led me to this decision and I am confident in,” Barnett said in the post.
Many OU students and locals have voiced their disappointment and sadness about the shop’s closing on Twitter.
I was just there meeting with a female colleague yesterday! There's something special about discussing work with another woman at a woman-owned business.If you're around Campus Corner, make sure to hit up Crimson and Whipped Cream one more time. https://t.co/aarhPlgc0M— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Marisa Mohi ♥ (@theMarisaMohi) October 23, 2019
Who wants to get coffee with me before crimson and whipped cream closes... looking to dump all of my monies there— Madalyn Grass (@madsgrass) October 23, 2019
just found out crimson and whipped cream is closing no one talk to me for the rest of the week— felix hugo fraldarius stan account (@syd_ls) October 23, 2019
“It was a go-to spot for me and so many of my friends, and I know we’re going to miss a shop of that quality so close to campus,” said Zach Yarbrough, astrophysics sophomore, in a Twitter direct message. “It’s obviously not my place to speculate why the shop is closing, but I’m genuinely surprised. I felt like it was consistently busy — some weekends you couldn’t find a single chair.”
Barnett opened the shop after she left culinary school in New York, hoping to create a welcoming and inclusive woman-owned business in Oklahoma.
“Of course I’m experiencing a variety of emotions right now,” Barnett said in the Instagram post. “But know that I am at peace with my decision and have no regrets.”
There will be a private event on Nov. 10 to commemorate Crimson and Whipped Cream’s closing.
