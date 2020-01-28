Campus Corner to welcome frozen yogurt shop, brewery near former Antique Garden location on Boyd

A Pinkberry frozen yogurt store and a locally owned brewery are set to move to Campus Corner this spring.
Pinkberry is a frozen yogurt company with locations across the U.S. This will be its first location in Oklahoma, according to the website’s map.
Crossed Cannons Brewery will open sometime this spring and feature 12 craft beers brewed onsite, along with snacks like paninis or chips and salsa, said Katie Salois, who is in charge of the brewery’s sales and marketing.
Crossed Cannons was previously located at the Brewers Union, an Oklahoma City-based co-op, with three other start-up breweries. It is run by Katie Salois and her husband Beau Salois, who brews the beer.
“Having a brewery in Norman you need to be in a specific zone,” Katie Salois said. “And Campus Corner is the correct zone. So we lucked out on that.”
Crossed Cannons beer can also be found in several liquor stores around Norman, Katie Salois said.
Pinkberry will be located at 323 W. Boyd St., which was formerly Antique Garden, according to the website’s map. Crossed Cannons Brewery will be located at 333 W. Boyd St., which used to be Couillons restaurant, according to the brewery’s Facebook page.
