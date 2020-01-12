Back to the grind: 9 coffee shops to study, caffeinate at this semester in Norman

After coffee shop Crimson & Whipped Cream closed late last semester, some students may be searching for a new favorite meeting spot or homework haven.
But never fear! Whether you are looking for a spot to study or are desperately in need of a caffeine jolt, Norman boasts some fabulous coffee shops. Here is some information on the closest coffee shops to campus that will help you decide which is right for you:
1. The Bookmark Cafe
This on-campus cafe tucked in the basement of the Bizzell Memorial Library offers popular Starbucks drinks and a selection of sandwiches, pastries and salads. There is also a small seating area with booths, tables and counters. The Bookmark is quiet in the morning but most afternoons it is buzzing with caffeine-craving students — so snag a seat while you can!
WiFi connection: Yes (OU WiFi)
Seating: During between-class rushes, there are seldom enough seats. If you visit in the morning you may be able to get a coveted booth.
Prices: Starbucks drinks are priced normally, and customers should expect to drop at least $4 to $6 on most food items.
Hours: During the academic year, the Bookmark is open from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays, 7:30 to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Saturdays.
2. Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union
Located in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, this Starbucks is always in high demand. Unlike the Bookmark, you can redeem your Starbucks gift cards here, as well as shop the store’s selection of merchandise. If you’re on the run and need a coffee boost, this is the place for you.
WiFi connection: Yes (OU WiFi)
Seating: There is no seating in this Starbucks, but there is in the Union.
Prices: You can get a simple coffee drink for under $3 but fancy Frappuccinos are more expensive.
Hours: During the academic year, this Starbucks is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
3. Starbucks on Campus Corner
This corner shop on Boyd has indoor and outdoor seating and a little more leg-room than its Union counterpart. Studying here puts you in the center of the action on Campus Corner, so don’t be surprised if you bump into someone you know.
WiFi connection: Yes (Starbucks WiFi)
Seating: Outdoor seating is often open, but if you want to sit inside it might involve standing around and waiting for someone to leave the table.
Prices: Prices are the same as the Union Starbucks.
Hours: This Starbucks is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays.
4. Second Wind Coffeehouse
This nonprofit coffee shop brands itself as “the living room on Campus Corner” and is filled with windmill motifs, comfy furniture and plenty of power outlets. The coffee shop is run by student volunteers and operates on a donation system, meaning you determine the price of your drink. Second Wind also hosts open mic events and poetry slams throughout the semester.
WiFi connection: Yes, there are two WiFi networks in case one doesn’t work.
Seating: Seating is abundant here and there are also metal tables outside. Students often share tables during busy times of day.
Prices: The suggested donations hover around $3 for most drinks, but the customer can determine how much they are willing to pay.
Hours: During the academic year, Second Wind is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, with the exception of Tuesdays. Tuesdays, it is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it is closed on Saturdays.
5. Michelangelo’s Coffee and Wine Bar
If you’re in the mood to venture out to downtown Norman, Michelangelo’s offers a relaxed environment, classy wall art and a selection of wine in addition to coffee. This coffee shop is a hangout for both college students and adult Normanites alike.
WiFi connection: Yes
Seating: Most of the time, there is a table or couch open.
Prices: Most coffee items on the menu are under $4 for small or medium sizes, while blended drinks are just over $4.
Hours: Michelangelo’s is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
6. Gray Owl Coffee
Why are there so many vintage bikes hanging in Gray Owl? The owner of Buchanan Bicycles on Campus Corner is married to Gray Owl’s owner. This artsy coffee shop located off Gray Street has long tables, gluten-free snack options and interesting music that will keep students awake during a long study session.
WiFi connection: Yes
Seating: There are lots of tables, couches and a bar.
Prices: A small brewed coffee is under $2, while the smallest lattes are $3.75.
Hours: Gray Owl is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
7. Stella Nova
Stella Nova is a standard, hip, coffee joint with lots of natural light, power outlets near almost every seat and friendly service. This is the place to go when you need to concentrate with minimal distractions.
WiFi connection: Yes
Seating: There are always plenty of spots to sit here.
Prices: Stella Nova drinks are comparable to Starbucks drinks but slightly more expensive, because the company uses locally sourced coffee.
Hours: The Stella Nova in Norman is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday. There is also a location in Oklahoma City.
8. All About Cha
Although technically more of a tea shop than a coffee shop, this spot made the list because of its cozy study environment and yummy drinks. “Cha” is the Chinese word for tea and, true to its name, All About Cha has an extensive tea selection. If you are not a tea enthusiast, no worries — the shop also offers some coffee drinks.
WiFi connection: Yes
Seating: All About Cha is the size of a restaurant, ensuring there are always available seats.
Prices: Teas range from $4 to $5, while coffee drinks start at $2.95.
Hours: All About Cha in Norman is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
9. Cool Beans
If you don’t have time to sit around, Cool Beans is a locally owned coffee drive-thru. The little hut in a parking lot is easy to miss at first glance, perhaps why the shop describes itself on its website as “East Norman’s best-kept secret.”
WiFi connection: No.
Seating: There is no seating here.
Prices: A small drip coffee is $2.75, while specialty drinks are around $4.
Hours: Cool Beans is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Editor's note: The reporter is a current volunteer at Second Wind Coffeehouse.
Great article! Another great option is Haystack Coffee which just opened right next to the dorms! 1203 Elm Ave. Great atmosphere and free WiFi! Make sure you try the Iced coffee with oat milk and lavender ☕️
