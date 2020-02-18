You are the owner of this article.
Foo Fighters to stop in Oklahoma City for 25th anniversary of 'Van Tour'

foo fighters

Alternative-rock band Foo Fighters will perform in Oklahoma City on April 16 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. 

 Andreas Neumann

Alternative-rock group Foo Fighters will make a stop in Oklahoma City in April as part of a celebration tour retracing shows they performed 25 years ago. 

The multi-Grammy-winning band will revisit stops from its 1995 "Van Tour" with a 25th anniversary celebration tour beginning April 12, with dates released into July, according to a press release. 

Oklahoma City is the third stop on the tour on April 16 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 on Ticket Master. Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi cardholders from 11 a.m. Feb. 18 to 10 p.m. Feb. 20. 

The tour commemorates the band's silver anniversary by performing in "a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago — in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane," according to the release. 

Each tour date will also include an exclusive preview of Dave Grohl's documentary, "What Drives Us," which explores the motivations and personal experiences of "Van Tour" veteran bands, including Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, Metallica and The Beatles, according to the release. 

Foo Fighters' Oklahoma City show will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 16 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave. 

Editor's note: This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

