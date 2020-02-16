First annual Oklahoma International Dance Festival draws instructors, dancers worldwide to summer program

The Oklahoma International Dance Festival will provide an opportunity for dancers to gain a deeper understanding of dance through classes and performances.
The festival is a two week program featuring instructors from multiple countries and a variety of dance styles, including classical ballet, improvisation and partnering, according to a press release.
Austin Hartel, associate professor of dance at OU, is the founder and artistic director of the festival. He said that he created the program as a way to make professional dance instruction more accessible.
By bringing in instructors from the U.S., Europe and South America, Hartel said the festival grants participants an “international perspective” of dance.
“Dancers in the United States could have the opportunity to work with them,” Hartel said. “But also start to understand, know and become a part of the international community of dance right here in the United States.”
Hartel said multiple dance companies will attend the festival and give performances. The festival is also partnering with “Solocoreografico,” an international professional dance showcase which will occur in North America for the first time during the festival, according to the press release.
The festival is a combination of classical ballet and modern dance, allowing participants to broaden their knowledge and become stronger dancers, Hartel said. Dancers will take classes on the different techniques throughout the day and will come together in the evenings to prepare for the performance at the end of the festival.
“Like anything, the more skills you have, the more opportunities you can create for yourself,” Hartel said. “I wanted to create a festival where we’ll offer all of these students the opportunity to train and strengthen and hone skills not just in one area of the art of dance, but in more areas.”
In addition to the benefits for the dancers, Hartel said he hopes the festival will bring international attention to the state of Oklahoma, drawing in artists from around the world.
“I have people contacting me from Africa and India and South America with questions about the festival, and that kind of impact is what I was looking to create for the state,” Hartel said.
The festival will run from July 26 through Aug. 9 at the Quartz Mountain Resort Arts and Conference Center in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
More information, including tuition and housing costs, can be found on the festival’s website. Participants can register online until May 15.
