First AMC movie theater opens in Norman

Norman's first AMC movie theater opens to the public Wednesday night.
The AMC Robinson Crossing 6 theater is located on Interstate Drive in Norman at the same location of the former Robinson Crossing 6 theater, which closed two years ago.
In February, the Norman Transcript reported that AMC bought the theater with plans to open in the fall.
The theater opens to the public at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 with screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. said Kevin Mandt, theater manager.
The theater features heated and reclining seats, reserved seating, mobile tickets, a 21 and up bar and discounted tickets on Tuesdays for AMC members, according to its website.
Once open, the theater will show Abominable, Downton Abbey, Hustlers and Joker.
Ticket prices are $8.45 for adults for a matinee show and $9.99 for an evening show, $6.99 for children ages 2-12 and $6.99 for seniors ages 60 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This was actually an AMC theater when it first opened in the 90s. The it was vacant. Then it was the dollar movies. So it’s not Norman’s first AMC theater.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.