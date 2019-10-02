You are the owner of this article.
First AMC movie theater opens in Norman

  • Updated
A new AMC theater will open in Norman on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the empty building of Robinson Crossing 6 theater, which closed two years ago. 

Norman's first AMC movie theater opens to the public Wednesday night.

The AMC Robinson Crossing 6 theater is located on Interstate Drive in Norman at the same location of the former Robinson Crossing 6 theater, which closed two years ago.

In February, the Norman Transcript reported that AMC bought the theater with plans to open in the fall. 

The theater opens to the public at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 with screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. said Kevin Mandt, theater manager. 

The theater features heated and reclining seats, reserved seating, mobile tickets, a 21 and up bar and discounted tickets on Tuesdays for AMC members, according to its website.

Once open, the theater will show Abominable, Downton Abbey, Hustlers and Joker. 

Ticket prices are $8.45 for adults for a matinee show and $9.99 for an evening show, $6.99 for children ages 2-12 and $6.99 for seniors ages 60 and up. 

