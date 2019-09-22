Fall in love with these autumn activities, treats in Norman, OKC area

A few leaves here and there have begun to fall as the sweet taste of the autumn season begins.
Sept. 23 is the first day of fall — from pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin patches, here is a list of festive fall activities coming your way.
Festivals and pumpkin patches:
The fall festival at Quail Creek Park in Oklahoma City offers a splendid array of fun. This festival features games, face painting, pumpkin painting and more. There is also food available for purchase, as well as a fall bake sale. The festival will last from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at 11032 Quail Creek Road in Oklahoma City. Additional information can be found on the website.
Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch is just the place to search for your pumpkin.
The event also features pony rides, a pumpkin train, hay rides and slides, corn maze and more. Fall Harvest is hosted by Wings, an organization that helps those with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs.
Admission is $5 per person, and kids under 2 are free.
The event is only open on the weekends — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 13. Fall Harvest is located at 13700 N. Eastern Ave. in Edmond.
Fall and Orr’s Family Farm were made for each other with their pumpkin patch, corn maze and fireworks. Orr Farm not only provides a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds — it also features pony rides, a zip line, cannon blaster and concession items for all day fun.
Admission starts at $11.95 but does vary upon certain dates and times.
The Orr Family Farm is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 1-6 p.m. Sept. 29. For October, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. In November, hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9.
For the fourth year in a row, Okie Baking Co. and STASH will hold a pumpkin party open to the public. People and pets of Norman are invited to bring something pumpkin related to the event, which will be voted upon for delicious prizes.
For the contest, guests may choose from one or more of the categories. It is a time to be as creative as you desire.
There are five different pumpkin categories to choose from: appetizers, entrees, boozy pumpkin (pumpkin cocktails), desserts and a kids category, which allows children 14 and below to enter a pumpkin consumable of their choosing into any of the categories besides boozy pumpkin. There will be voting on the dishes and drinks, so put your best pumpkin recipes to work!
All attendees will be given voting cards upon arrival to choose their favorite pumpkin treats. Items from each category with the most votes will win. Additionally the best pumpkin-themed prize will be awarded as the Pumpkin Grand Supreme Winner, according to the Facebook page.
It is $5 to attend the event. All proceeds will donated to SISU Youth Services and Heartprints Animal Rescue, according to the page.
The event will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Visit the STASH Facebook page for any additional questions. STASH is located at 412 E. Main St. in Norman.
Tasty fall drinks and treats:
Fall doesn’t truly set in until pumpkin spice arrives on every corner and coffee shop. Here is a list of some local spots to visit this fall for those pumpkin spice fiends.
If you enjoy a more chilly pumpkin treat, Rusty’s on Main Street in Norman now offers pumpkin spice frozen custard.
Prices range from $2 to $5.50. Rusty’s is located at 301 E Main St.
2. Starbucks
Starbucks now offers two seasonal drinks sure to quench your autumn desire, according to its website. Featured beverages are the Pumpkin Spice Latte, full of the rich flavor of pumpkin and espresso, and the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, a perfect balance of sweet and salty.
For some, pumpkin spice is not just a seasonal flavor. Neighborhood JAM offers pumpkin spice lattes and other coffee drinks year-round.
Neighborhood JAM is located at 102 W. Main St. The hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Spooky adventures:
1. Fright Fest at Frontier City
Fall is in the air so it is time to begin thinking about Halloween costumes, scary movies and, most importantly, haunted houses.
This September, Fright Fest opens with all the horrors and thrills you wish to experience. There are many fun rides to enjoy at the theme park, but what is really thrilling is when the sun dips below the horizon and all the creatures of the night come out to play.
Fright Fest offers several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park, according to the website.
Fright Fest returns to Frontier City Sept. 28 through Oct. 31. Hours vary according to the date, so visit the website for details on the schedule. Frontier City is located at 11501 N. Interstate 35 Service Road in Oklahoma City.
If the four walls of a haunted house isn’t your thing, Oklahoma City’s grand opening of Wicked Forest of Terror might be what you’re looking for.
This is an adult haunted forest and is not recommended for those under the age of 13. You have been warned. Spanning nearly a mile, this haunted trail will keep your senses heightened as it plays on your fears. The dark, twisted trails are brimming with sinister professional actors, treacherous special effects and terrifying scenes sure get your adrenaline pumping.
Find out how brave you really are Sept. 27 and every weekend following until Nov. 2, with extended hours the week of Halloween.
There different levels of passes for this thrill ride starting with general admission at $25, a speed pass for $35 that shortens your wait in line and gives premium parking when purchased in advance online, and the wicked pass at $60, which gives you the ability to skip all lines and go behind the scenes. Only 10 wicked passes are available each night.
For those among the bravest at heart, this haunted forest offers an additional $5 touch pass, allowing the creatures in the forest to physically bring the fear. This upgrade is only available at the box office where you will be asked to sign a waiver.
The Wicked Forest of Terror is located at 9420 W. Interstate 40 Service Road in Oklahoma City.
