Everything you need to know about new vendors, attractions at Oklahoma State Fair 2019

The 112th annual Oklahoma State Fair kicked off Sept. 12 for a fun-filled, 11-day event at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
The fair brings back familiar foods, exhibits, shows, competitions and more, while also introducing new attractions like a new Medieval experience at the Renaissance Village, and new vendor dishes like the Hot Cheeto Corn Dog, according to State Fair press releases.
The state fair offers something for everyone — here’s a few new and returning attractions you don’t want to miss:
New and returning unique dishes:
Deep-Fried Minneapple Pie:
Found for the first time at the State Fair, Minneapple Pie is offering many deep-fried pies, including its Ultimate Minneapple Pie, which won this year’s “New to the Scene” category and “FAIRest of Them All” in the annual “Great TASTE of a Fair” contest.
S’more On-A-Stick:
This new on-the-go campfire favorite can be found at A Latte Love.
Caramel Apple Pie:
The delicious fall treat that’s sometimes hard to eat — now made into an easier-to-eat pie and debuting with Cutie Pies Concession.
Gourmet Tots:
JP’s Food Truck is bringing in tater tots with delicious toppings, along with its new Mahi-Mahi burger slider.
Mac-N-Cheese On-A-Stick:
Now serving its cheesy macaroni and cheese on the go, Mactastic Food Truck is also bringing Chili Mac to its menu.
Returning this year as a crowd favorite and winner of last year’s “FAIRest of Them All” and this year’s “Sweetest of the Sweet,” Cutie Pies brings this chilled sweet treat back to the State Fair.
Deep-Fried Coffee:
Found at Gringo’s, this caffeinated fix is perfect for those who need a pick-me-up at the State Fair.
Funnel Cake Fries:
The Urb Express brings the famous fair food in fry form — making the sugary treat easier to eat. Don’t miss out on The Urb Express’ Honey Pepper Bacon Dog, winner of last year’s and this year’s “Slice of Savory” category.
Many other tasty dishes are being offered at the State Fair, so be sure to taste test them all.
New and returning attractions and activities:
This show with Mickey Mouse and his friends features “world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts,” according to the fair’s website. Disney characters Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, Moana, Elsa, Belle and others will be brought to life on the ice at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12–14 and 16, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, all in the Jim Norick Arena. Tickets range in prices from $15 to $50. Children under 2 are free but must sit in the lap of a paying customer.
Xtreme Chinese Acrobats:
Located at the Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center, this new crew of high-flying performers attempt acrobatic stunts and is sure to stun the audience with the performance. Shows are scheduled for various times throughout the days, with four shows scheduled Saturday and Sunday and three shows Monday through Friday.
A Grizzly Experience:
This show offers a chance to witness the interaction between animal and man and teaches you what to do if you stumble upon a grizzly bear in the wild. Shows are offered every day of the fair at The Bandshell Lawn.
Oklahoma Cornhole Classic:
This competition returns for the second year with the chance to win prizes and bragging rights. The event is from 1–6 p.m. Sept. 22 at The PATIO. The entry fee for teams is $60, and more information on the tournament can be found on its Facebook page.
The classic competition gives fairgoers a chance to arm wrestle for their favorite team — either the Oklahoma Sooners or the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Men’s and women’s divisions are available for anyone wanting to show their strength and school spirit. Five divisions are in the men’s, and two in the women’s. The competition will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Located in Centennial Plaza between gates one and two, this new exhibit takes fairgoers back in time to the world of jousters, jesters, knights, archers and more. Offering many shops and shows, this attraction is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
PRCA Xtreme Bulls and Broncs Tour:
This two-night show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21–22 and will feature bull riding and broncs. Following the shows, country music stars Midland and Scotty McCreery will take the stage for performances. Ticket prices for the show and times can be found on the fair’s website.
Tons of other new and returning events can be found on the Oklahoma State Fair schedule.
The fair began Sept. 12 and will last through Sept. 22 at the OKC Fairgrounds, located at 3001 General Pershing Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
General admission is $12 for ages 12 and older, and $6 for children ages 6–11. Children 5 and under are free. More hours and admission prices, including special discount days, can be found on the website.
The outside gates open at 8 a.m., and buildings open at 10 a.m. The carnival opens at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and outside vendors are open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Free parking is located on the north and south sides of the fairgrounds with handicapped parking available at most gates. Paid parking and season parking are accessible from NW 10th Street, May Avenue and Reno Avenue. A downloadable map can be found on the fair’s website.
