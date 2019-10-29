Dunkin' Donuts to launch new plant-based breakfast option

Dunkin' Donuts will offer its new plant-based breakfast sandwich nationwide starting Nov. 6.
The national coffee and baked goods shop is partnering with Beyond Meat, a company that produces plant-based products that resemble real meat in taste and texture, to produce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich available at over 9,000 Dunkin' Donuts stores across the country, according to a press release.
"This latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs," said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin' Donuts CEO and president in the release. "As we continue to transform our brand, we’re proud to use our platform to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the great taste and benefits of plant-based protein.”
The sandwich is made of 10 grams of plant-based protein in the form of a breakfast sausage patty on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The sandwich has 29 percent less total fat, 33 percent less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than the store's previous sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, according to the release.
Beyond Meat produces plant-based burgers, beef, sausage, crumbles and more at restaurants and stores across the nation, including Target, Sprouts, TGI Fridays and more.
"By shifting from animal to plant-based meat, we can address four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare," according to Beyond Meat's website.
The sandwich was tested out at stores in Manhattan in July prior to the nation-wide release on Nov. 6. After the release of the sandwich, guests at Dunkin' Donuts on Nov. 8-9 can taste samples of the sandwich for free, while supplies last.
Dunkin' Donuts is not alone in pursuing plant-based meat products for a healthier option. Burger King now offers the Impossible Whopper, a plant-based beef patty produced by Impossible Foods, another meat substitute manufacturer, at select locations.
Burger King first released the burger in St. Louis and plans to offer it nationwide by the end of 2019, according to Tech Crunch, a technology news company.
The desire for meat substitutes is growing with the market, which is expected to reach $6.43 billion by 2023 according to Markets and Markets, a market research platform.
There is not a Dunkin' Donuts located in Norman, but there are seven locations in the Oklahoma City metro area including Oklahoma City, Del City, Edmond and Moore.
Dunkin' Donuts in Moore is located at 630 SW 4th St. Regular hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
