Drag show in Norman will raise money for annual Mardi Gras Parade

Mardi Gras Night poster

Bison Witches will host a Mardi Gras Parade fundraiser on Jan. 16. 

 via Bison Witches Facebook page

Bison Witches Bar & Deli will host a drag show fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 16, for the upcoming Norman Mardi Gras Parade in February. 

The show will feature live entertainment, raffles and beads for sale. It is one of two drag show fundraisers leading up to the parade. Sarah Clark, one of the show organizers, said the date for the next show has not been decided yet. 

In the past, the Norman Mardi Gras Parade committee has held fundraisers such as a gumbo cook-off, but this is the first year for a drag show, Clark said. She is also the marketing director for the committee.

“(The show) will be a good opportunity for the community to see different cultural events and be a part of different cultural events,” Clark said.

Clark said she’s excited about bringing a drag show to Main Street and looks forward to being a part of it.

Some of the raffle prizes include a $30 gift certificate to Sergio’s Italian Bistro, four tickets to the Sam Noble Museum and two tickets to a masquerade ball, which is another fundraiser for the parade, Clark said.

There will be a $5 cover charge at the door and half of the proceeds will go directly to the parade. 

The show will be from 8-11 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Bison Witches, 211 E. Main St.

